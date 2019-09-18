29 feared dead in Monrovia mosque fire

Twenty-nine people are feared dead in a fire at a quranic memorization center in a mosque in the Monrovia suburb of Paynesville, an official of the Liberia National Fire Service has confirmed to APA on Wednesday.“29 persons are said to have been in the mosque when the electric wire fell on the building.The bodies of 26 students and one quranic teacher have so far been recovered with two bodies yet to be found,” the Chief of Operations of the Liberia National Fire Service, Col. Samie Coe told APA in an exclusive interview.

The 29 people were caught in a blaze early on Wednesday when a burning electric wire fell on the building.

A resident of the area identified as Mabel Saybah, earlier told APA that the students usually sleep in the mosque where they go to study the quran.