292 stranded Nigerians arrive Abuja from UAE

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) says that 292 stranded Nigerians have returned from the United Arab Emirates, (UAE) taking the number of evacuees from the Arab nation to 2,933.The Commission said in its official twitter handle that the evacuees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Wednesday on board an Emirates flight.

Local media reports on Thursday said that the agency stated that although the evacuees had tested negative to COVID-19, they would be undergoing the mandatory 14-day self-isolation, in line with the guidelines issued by the Nigerian government agencies.

It noted that the evacuation from the UAE comes two days after 288 more Nigerians returned from the country.

On Sunday, NIDCOM said that 327 Nigerians returned from the United Kingdom.

It will be recalled that the Nigerian Government has facilitated the repatriation of thousands of its citizens stranded abroad.

Among the nations where Nigerians have been brought back home include the United States, the United Kingdom, Egypt, Sudan, France, Ethiopia, and several others.