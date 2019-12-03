3 persons injured in clashes between Ghanaian, Nigerian traders in Accra

Three persons were injured when the members of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) and the members of the Nigeria Union Traders Association of Ghana (NUTAG) clashed in Accra.Seven persons were also arrested by the police after the two unions clashed at Tip-Toe Lane at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle area in Accra.

The clash ensued after the executives of the GUTA attempted to lock the shops of NUTAG members, resulting in the firing of guns and pelting of stones by the members of the two unions.

According to the report by the Ghanaian Times, over 70 shops belonging to the members of the Nigerian union were locked up in the process.

The Nima Divisional Police Commander, ACP Ibrahim Acquaye, explained that the police had to fire warning shots to disperse the crowd and arrested seven persons to assist in police investigations.