30 countries for Nigeria’s arts, craft expo – Official

Thirty countries have indicated interest to participate in the International Arts and Crafts Expo scheduled for Abuja from November 20 to 24, 2019.Mr. Olusegun Runsewe, Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), said on Friday in Abuja that the countries from virtually every continent included India, Bangladesh, Spain, Indonesia and Morocco.

”This time around we will break new grounds with a record of 30 countries participating in the exhibition, which is an upgrade from the 23 counties that exhibited last year.

”The venue for the event remains the FCT exhibition pavilion,” he said.

Runsewe said the NCAC saddled with the responsibility of hosting the fair was ready to stage another showpiece as he confirmed INAC as Nigeria’s number one global exposition.

He said 2019 INAC would align with NCAC’s Corporate Social Responsibility initiative and will feature components like free skill acquisition, free medical services, waste to wealth initiative, investment forum and many other aspects aimed at empowering Nigerians.

He expressed satisfaction at the massive mobilization of equipment to the venue, including world class pavilions, a media/ICT centre, mobile toilets, state-of-the-art stage by renowned event management outfit.

Emergency vehicles will be on ground throughout the duration of the Expo.

He assured exhibitors, participants, guests, visitors, foreign nationals and all Nigerians of maximum security, following the engagement of the Nigeria Police to provide security.