30 perish in northern Uganda road crash

A bus accident in Uganda has left at least 30 people dead some of them children.Police accounts on Saturday say three children were among the dead after the bus collided with two vehicles in the northern town of Kiryandongo some 250km from Kampala on Friday evening.

The driver of the bus which was without headlights lost control, ploughed into a tractor before colliding with an approaching truck.

Up to Saturday morning, rescue teams have been working on the site of the accident to save survivors and transport the dead to a nearby clinic.

This is the most serious accident in Uganda for the past few years.

Official records put the death toll from two years of road accidents to at least 1, 000 since 2015.