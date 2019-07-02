30 persons feared killed in Nigerian petrol tanker accident

About 30 persons are feared dead and many others sustained various degrees of burns after a petrol-laden tanker exploded in Benue State.The explosion occurred on Monday at Ahumbe Village in Gwer East Local Government Area of the state after the tanker fell along the Aliade–Makurdi highway.

According to eye-witnesses, the accident also affected some houses and residents around the area.

The report by Channels Television on Tuesday said that one of the men from the fire service was also reported to have been seriously burnt while attempting to put out the inferno.

The report added that the injured persons were rushed to the hospital for treatment, while the corpses were moved to the mortuary.

Meanwhile, the men of the Federal Road Safety Corps and the Police had been deployed to clear the heavy traffic caused by the accident.