30 Swatis denied visas to China

A group of Eswatini businesspersons have been denied entry into China in apparent punishment for the southern African country’s continued recognition of the legitimacy of Taiwan, APA learnt here on Thursday.According to media reports monitored here, about 30 businesspeople who had intended to visit China for business purposes were told that they would not be granted visas because eSwatini has no relations with China.

eSwatini is the only African country that still has relations with Taiwan.

Business Eswatini chief executive Nathi Dlamini confirmed that the issue was reported to his office by some of the affected businesspeople.

Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Thuli Dladla said although the two countries had no bilateral relations, she was not aware of the stance regarding the issuance of visas.

An official at the Chinese promised to launch an investigation into the matter.