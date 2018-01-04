30,000 Nigerians resident in France – Ambassador

No fewer than 30,000 Nigerians are currently living in France, the Nigeria’s ambassador to France, Dr Modupe Irele, has revealed.Irele said on Thursday in Abuja, Nigeria, that the number included Nigerians living in France as business owners, as well as those studying in various French educational institutions.

Many of the Nigerians run outfits that promote trade, culture and other forms of interaction.

According to the ambassador, many Nigerian professionals resident in France are also actively engaged in promoting socio-cultural and economic ties between Nigeria and France.

Irele added that Nigerians in France were enjoying “a positive relationship” with her embassy, and described them as law-abiding in their various French communities.

The ambassador also said the French government was working closely with her embassy in encouraging more English-speaking Africans to study in France.

<a href='https://www.cynomedia.com/adserver/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad877986&cb=1478639' target='_blank'><img src='https://www.cynomedia.com/adserver/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=29&cb=1478639&n=ad877986' border='0' alt='' /></a>



Irele said there were signs from the French government for deepening more positive future relationship toward Africans in general, especially with Nigerians.

“Although Nigeria is Anglophone and the general perception is that France has closer links with Francophone Africa, Nigeria-France relations have been strong and good.

“We at the embassy foresee a further deepening of this relationship, given the new French government’s positive disposition towards Africa in general, especially Nigeria.

“The French authorities are also working with the embassy to help it explore opportunities offered to Nigerians to study in French tertiary institutions in the English Language”, she further announced.