306 stranded Nigerians arrive in Abuja from UAE

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has announced the arrival of 306 stranded Nigerians in Abuja on Wednesday from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).The Commission said on its twitter handle that the returnees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at about 8:00am and that some evacuees disembarked in Abuja while the others proceeded to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The Commission noted that although the evacuees tested negative to COVID-19, they will be undergoing mandatory self-isolation in line with guidelines from the Presidential Task Force and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

It recalled that the Nigerian government had as at June this year, spent about N169 million on the evacuation of Nigerians returning from overseas.