International › APA

Happening now

306 stranded Nigerians arrive in Abuja from UAE

Published on 05.08.2020 at 18h21 by APA News

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has announced the arrival of 306 stranded Nigerians in Abuja on Wednesday from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).The Commission said on its twitter handle that the returnees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at about 8:00am and that some evacuees disembarked in Abuja while the others proceeded to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The Commission noted that although the evacuees tested negative to COVID-19, they will be undergoing mandatory self-isolation in line with guidelines from the Presidential Task Force and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

It recalled that the Nigerian government had as at June this year, spent about N169 million on the evacuation of Nigerians returning from overseas.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top