31 ships with imported goods arrive Nigerian ports

Thirty one ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to arrive in Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports, Lagos, Nigeria from May 18 to May 27.The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said in its publication, `Shipping Position,’ released in Lagos on Friday that 10 of the expected 31 ships would sail in with petrol.

The NPA said that the remaining 21 ships contained buckwheat, fertiliser, base oil, frozen fish, salt, empty containers, general cargo and containers laden with goods.

The publication indicated that eight ships had arrived at the ports and were waiting to berth with bulk fertiliser, base oil and petrol.