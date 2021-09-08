Guinea-Putsch-Condemnation

OIF condemns coup in Guinea

APA – Conakry (Guinea)

The International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF), through its Secretary General, Ms. Louise Mushikiwabo, condemns the military putsch in Guinea and calls for the respect of President Alpha Conde’s physical integrity.

The Francophonie has been monitoring the situation in Guinea with concern since Sunday. The day of the coup that put an end to the regime of Alpha Conde. In a statement received by APA on Wednesday, it recalls that it “strongly condemns any taking of power by force” following the events in Conakry.

In addition, the OIF announces that it will consult with its partners, including the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union (AU) to help restore constitutional and democratic order in the Republic of Guinea, as soon as possible.

The capture of power in Guinea by the Special Forces led by Lieutenant-Colonel Mamady Doumbouya is the second putsch in the francophone world in less than a year. And this recurrence of crises “worries” the organization.

“Over the past 18 months, the Francophone space has experienced several coups d’état, a Head of State fallen on the battlefield and a sitting president assassinated. These recurrent situations of extreme violence, non-respect of democratic principles, and attacks on human rights and human life are contrary to the commitments made by our States and governments in the Bamako Declaration, the founding political text of our organization. They are simply no longer acceptable,” Ms. Mushikiwabo said.

She called on the ruling classes of the Francophone space to do everything possible to serve their citizens, especially the youth, and, with all political parties, to ensure the preservation of life and human dignity.

ARD/te/fss/APA