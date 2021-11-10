Russia, China oppose sanction against Ethiopia

Russia on Monday said that unilateral sanction against Ethiopia is counter-productive in handling the crisis in the country.

“It will only make the situation worse,” according to Anna Evstigneeva, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative at the UNSC, who spoke at the council following the UNSC briefing on peace and security in Africa with special focus on the conflict in Ethiopia.

The Russian representative rather called on stakeholders, including media, to de-escalate the international rhetoric in connection with the situation in Ethiopia.

Furthermore, the representative expressed Russia’s conviction in the capability of the Ethiopian society for interethnic harmony and building the Ethiopian state. China has expressed similar sentiment. Chinese Ambassador at the UNSC, Zhang Jun, said

“Ethiopia is a country with wisdom and capability. We have faith in the people of Ethiopia to stay united at this critical juncture, resolve the differences from within and bring the country back on the right track of peace and stability.”

Anna also said that if unresolved, the situation in Ethiopia could affect the entire region. Deteriorating humanitarian conditions in the areas affected by the war is noted as well. Russia spoke out on the importance of increasing humanitarian aid to all the areas affected by the conflict.

There have been allegations that the U.S. government and its allies have been working on a “regime change agenda” in Ethiopia through hybrid war. WIthout making a reference to it, the Russian representative said that the government in Ethiopia is democratically elected and that it has been demonstrated that it has popular support in the country.

Russia did not remark on that except the need to deescalate the rhetoric at the international level. It also said that the current Ethiopian government has popular support, as manifested in the recent massive demonstration.

Negotiation efforts by the United Nations and the African Union did not bring about fruit, based on the speech from the Russian representative. However, Russia seems to have faith in the efforts of former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, who briefed the UNSC about the negotiation effort he is making.

