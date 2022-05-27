AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Rigobert Song Dismisses Moukoudi, Ebosse, Kemen, Onana, Bahoken

The Cameroonian Football Federation Fecafoot has published a list of 25 players for the Burundi-Cameroon match, which is the first day of the 2023 Afcon qualifiers, on Friday 27 May 2022.

The manager-selector of the Cameroon national team has just released the list of 25 players who will take part in the first day of the 2023 Can qualifiers on June 9 against Burundi. Compared to his first list of 34 preselected players, Rigobert Song has dropped nine players. Missing: Oumar Gonzalez, Jean Junior Onana, Enzo Ebosse, Olivier Kemen, Jeando Fuchs, Stephane Bahoken, Lamkel Zé, Franck Etouga and Harold Moukoudi.

A final list that raises questions. In defence, it will be difficult to convince Cameroonian football observers that a very average player like Duplexe Tchamba is a better central defender than Harold Moukoudi or Oumar Gonzalez, who is coming off an excellent season with Ajaccio.

In midfield, Olivier Kemen, the former French youth captain, could have been tested before he was sidelined. In attack, the non-selection of Franck Etouga, top scorer in the Ghanaian championship (19 goals) is questionable.

The gathering begins on Sunday 29 May 2022 in Yaounde. The selected players will return to the den from this Sunday, May 29, 2022. They will take off from Yaounde for Douala on June 3, 2022 where they will play a friendly against the local players of the first gathering. This will be on June 4, 2022 at the Reunification Stadium in Bepanda.

Team Cameroon will leave Douala on 7 June 2022 for Tanzania where they will face Burundi two days later in the second day of the qualifiers for the CAN TotalEnergies Côte d’Ivoire 2023.