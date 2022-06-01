Cameroon-Football: Astres Brings Down Panthère And Maintains Leading Position

For the 17th playing day of the MTN Elite 1, the Douala club won 2-0 and widened the gap with their pursuers.

Astres de Douala are decidedly revengeful. Since their defeat in the final of the Cameroon Cup against PWD of Bamenda, the Brazilians of Bépanda have drawn enough motivation to catch up in the league. Leader of Pool A, the team continues to confirm its performance. And it proved it again yesterday May 31, 2022.

We were playing the 17th playing day of the MTN Elite 1. Opposed to the Panthère du Ndé, the Astres de Douala snatched the three points of the day with a score of 2-0. In a match rich in intensity and aggressiveness, it was the most versatile team that emerged victorious.

It could not be better for Astres. Beyond its victory, his two pursuers, Canon of Yaoundé and Apejes de Mfou, in the match which opposed them, separated on a draw (1-1). The other good point of the day is the rise to the top Colombe Sportive du Dja et Lobo.

With its draw against Djiko FC (1-1), Colombe soars to 4th place and its opponent of the day prances to 6th place. And in the middle of them is Union de Douala. The whites and greens nailed Racing FC de Bafoussam to last place in the standings by beating them 2-1. Stade Renard de Melong, meanwhile, maintained its position in seventh place by beating 10th, Fauve Azur (3-1).

In pool B, it is treading water. Eding Sport de la Lekié remains leader thanks to its victory over Bamboutos, fifth (2-1). His runner-up, Coton Sport de Garoua separated back to back with the eighth, New stars of Douala (0-0) and the third, Fovu club of Baham, took over Renaissance de Ngoumou, 11th in the standings (1 -0).

The meeting between the fourth, Avion Academy and the tenth, Dragon, ended with a score of 2-2. Another goalless draw was PWD of Bamenda and Yafoot who sit sixth and ninth, respectively. In the match of UMS de Loum against OFTA de Kribi, the Loum team moved up to a seventh-place with their 3-1 victory over the Kribi team, which remains bottom of Pool