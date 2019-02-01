32 Palestinians wounded in border clashes: Gaza ministry

Thirty-two Palestinians were shot and wounded by Israeli troops in renewed clashes along the Gaza border Friday, the health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave said.

Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said in a statement they were shot during protests along the border, but none were reported to be in a life threatening condition.

The Israeli army said approximately “10,000 rioters and demonstrators” gathered in different locations along the fence separating the Gaza Strip from Israel.

“The rioters are rolling tyres and hurling rocks at (Israeli) troops,” a spokeswoman said, adding a number of explosive devices were thrown towards the Jewish state’s forces.

Palestinians have for nearly a year gathered at least weekly in various spots along the Gaza border for often-violent protests.

They want to be able to return to the homes their families fled in the war surrounding Israel’s creation in 1948, and they are calling for an end to a blockade of Gaza.

At least 246 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in Gaza since March 30, the majority during border protests but also by tank fire and airstrikes.

Two Israeli soldiers have been killed over the same period.