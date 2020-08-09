327 stranded Nigerians depart London for Abuja

Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that 327 stranded Nigerians have departed Gatwick Airport, London on Sunday and are expected to arrive at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.Ms. Sarah Sanda, Special Assistant on Media to Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, told journalists in Abuja on Sunday that the returnees departed London today at about 11.15 a.m. aboard Nigerian carrier, Air Peace airline.

Meanwhile, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has announced that 332 stranded Nigerians arrived at the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos, from London via Air Peace flight No. P47854 on Saturday.

The Commission said on its official Twitter handle that the evacuees arrived in from the Gatwick Airport, London on Saturday, August 8, at about 7:40p.m Local time.

“Earlier, we announced the arrival of Sudan Airways from Sudan with 87 Nigerians landed at Abuja at about 0915HR and also Airpeace flight from the UAE arrived at about 1150HR with 311 Nigerians landed in Abuja and also proceeded to Lagos.

“Ethiopian Air from Addis Ababa also arrived at about 1300HR with 308 Nigerians on board where 94 evacuees disembarked in Abuja and the rest proceeded to Lagos,” local media reports quoted the Commission as saying.