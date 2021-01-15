33rd Session of ECOWAS Mediation, Security Council at Ambassadorial Level hold virtually

The 33rd Session of the ECOWAS’ Mediation and Security Council (MSC) Meeting at the Ambassadorial level held virtually on January 12, 2021. The Ambassadors deliberated on matters bordering on peace, security and stability in the ECOWAS region.Addressing the participants at the opening of the meeting, the ECOWAS Commission’s Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, General Francis Behanzin, (rtd) re-iterated his confidence in the commitment of the ECOWAS Ambassadors and urged them to make informed recommendations that would contribute to sustainable peace and stability in the region.

In her address, the Chair of the session, Ms. Iva Denoo, Chargee D’Affaires of Ghana High Commission to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, expressed the hope that the region would deepen its growing democracy with the peaceful organization of upcoming elections in Benin, Cape Verde and the Gambia later this year.

A statement by the ECOWAS Commission on Friday in Abuja said that during the meeting, Dr. Aderemi Ajibewa, Director of Political Affairs, ECOWAS Commission, presented the Memorandum on the Political Situation in the region and Dr. Cyriaque Agnekenthom, Director, PeaceKeeping and Regional Security delivered the Memorandun on the Security Situation in the region.

According to the statement, the Ambassadors also deliberated on the updates on the status of the implementation of the National Early Warning and Response Mechanisms, NEWRMs, as well as the Humanitarian Situation in the region.

‘‘There were also discussions and consideration of the draft agenda and Work Programme of the 45th MSC at the Ministerial level,‘‘ it added.