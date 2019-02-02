35.000 Nigerian refugees have arrived Cameroon-UN

Published on 02.02.2019 at 16h50 by Journalducameroun

At least 35.000 Nigerian refugees fleeing the conflict in the Northern region of the country have arrived Cameroon, the United Nations has said.

The refugees who began arriving a couple of weeks ago are fleeing atrocities committed by Boko Haram fighters who have attacked several villages in recent weeks.

The UN agency in Cameroon says they are in need of of humanitarian assistance as well as protection.

A couple of weeks ago, the United Nations called on Cameroonian authorities not to return about 15.000 Nigerian refugees fleeing the conflict in the northern parts of Nigeria.

The Norwegian Refugee Council had equally urged Cameroonian and Nigeria authorities to provide protection to the 15.000 Nigerian refugees fleeing the violence.