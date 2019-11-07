37 mine workers killed in Burkina convoy ambush

A convoy carrying workers from the Boungou gold mine in Eastern Burkina Faso was ambushed Wednesday morning on, leaving at least 37 of them dead.By Alban Kini

The attack took place along the road between Ougarou and Boungou (East Region,) making a provisional death toll of 37 civilians and military, an official source told APA.

According to the same source, some 20 people were wounded in the attack, some of them in critical condition.

The assailants reportedly used explosive devices as they passed the convoy made up of several vehicles carrying workers, before firing at Defense and Security Forces (FDS) who were protecting the convoy.

Following the ambush, an emergency meeting was held on Wednesday evening in Fada Ngourma, the capital of the province.

The incident comes in the aftermath of an extension of a curfew introduced in the region.