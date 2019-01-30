40 EU election observers arrive in Nigeria

Forty European Union (EU) Observers have arrived in Nigeria to monitor the general elections, the leader of the EU Observers in-charge of Oyo and Osun states, Mr. David Dahmen, has said.Dahmen said on Tuesday in Ibadan, when he visited the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Oyo State, Mr. Mutiu Agboke, that the observers had been grouped into 20 teams to observe the forthcoming elections in all the states of the federation.

Dahmen, who was on a familiarisation tour, stated that he and Mr. Mukalay Banze, along with their Assistant, Mr. Sony Odiongenyi, would be in-charge of Oyo and Osun states.

He said the observers would interact with some key stakeholders, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) inclusive, in the course of their stay in the country.

”We have just been briefed by the Oyo REC on the preparations made by INEC in respect of the forthcoming elections,” Dahmen said.

Earlier, Agboke said that the EU observers were on a familiarisation visit to the state headquarters of INEC.

”We have updated the team on our preparations and readiness to conduct free, fair and credible polls,” he said.