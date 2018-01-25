40 killed in twin car-bomb explosions in Libya’s Benghazi

As many as 40 people were killed and about 100 others wounded in twin car-bomb explosions this week in Libya’s eastern city of Benghazi.The attack took place in the district of Salmani in Benghazi late Tuesday, where tens of people were killed or wounded, the Libyan news agency reported.

Libya’s Presidency Council for the Accord Government announced on Wednesday three days of national mourning across the country for the victims of the terrorist bombing.

The Libyan National Army in the east led by Khalifa Hafter announced last year the “liberation of Benghazi from the terrorist groups”, but sporadic clashes continue to occur.