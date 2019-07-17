40 Nigerian immigration officers graduate from Chinese Institute

The Lagos zonal Controller of Immigration, Helen Onwuzulike, has said that 40 officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service were among the 552 students of the Confucius Institute of the University of Lagos, who were awarded certificates for proficiency in Chinese Language on Tuesday in Lagos.The officers had undergone the course alongside 24 staff of the university and other members of the public.

Onwuzulike told journalists on the sidelines of the graduation ceremony

that 24 out of the graduating students were awarded scholarship to further their studies in Chinese language.

She explained that the interactions between the NIS and other countries had increased significantly, adding that this explained the need to learn major foreign languages.

“We are having a lot of bilateral agreements with these countries and in a bid to further strengthen the ties, we decided to create an avenue whereby our men can learn other foreign languages.

“Right now, our officers are being sent on language courses as this has become imperative because of the current global trend in immigration.

“This is aimed at enhancing our duties, especially with the influx of foreigners into our country.

“Currently, we are wooing a lot of foreigners to Nigeria for investment purposes and so it is part of our ease-of-doing-business arrangements such that when visitors come into the country, they feel welcomed.

“For instance, when you find an immigration officer at the arrival point at the airport speaking your language, the visitor automatically feels at ease, safe and welcomed.

“So, it is part of what we are doing currently to train our officers,” she said.

According to the NIS chief, the development is not only in the immigration regulation and duties, but rather to expose the officers to global trends and proficiency in foreign languages.

Onwuzulike added that many of the officers were currently undertaking proficiency courses in not only the Chinese language, but also German, French and Spanish languages as part of bilateral agreements.

She said: “Having to train our officers for proficiency in various foreign languages will further increase the number of foreigners wanting to come in to invest, thereby improving our revenue base as a country because if I go to a country and feel welcomed, I will always want to come back.”

Onwuzulike added that NIS had, in 2018, trained 40 of the officers, noting that this was going to be a continuous exercise.