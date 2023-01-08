40 perish in Senegal bus collision

At least 40 people have been killed after a violence head-on collision involving two buses on the Kaffrine road about 250 km in the center-west of the Senegalese capital Dakar.One of the buses which had left Dakar collided with another which was coming from Kédougou.

The accident took place on the night of Saturday into Sunday in the locality of Sikilo.

The national brigade say 87 people were injured.

President Macky Sall has declared three days of national mourning.

“Following today’s serious accident in Gniby which caused 40 deaths, I have decided on a national mourning for three days from January 9th. An inter-ministerial council will be held on the same date to take firm measures on road safety and public passenger transport” President Sall tweeted.

Government officials have visited the scene of one of Senegal’s deadliest tragedies of recent years.