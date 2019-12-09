42 percent of Ghanaians undecided ahead of 2020 polls – Survey

The latest Afrobarometer report by the Center for Democratic Development (CDD) reveals that four out of 10 Ghanaians are not sure of voting for any political party in the 2020 elections.The report also suggests that the percentage is the highest so far since 2008 after increasing by six points in the last two years.

For this survey, a total of 2,400 adult Ghanaians were interviewed between 16 September and 3 October 2019.

Some 42 percent of respondents who were asked if they will exercise their franchise if elections were to be held ‘tomorrow’, said they would not vote.

However, the majority of those who responded in the affirmative declared support for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) over the National Democratic Congress (NDC) although the former’s preference shrunk by 15 points.

“Compared to 2017, the proportion of respondents who said they would vote for the NPP has dwindled by 15 percentage points from 49 percent to 34 percent while the share who said they would vote for the NDC has remained unchanged 22 percent.”

In its conclusion, the survey categorically points out that, “it is impossible to draw solid conclusions about a likely election outcome”.

The survey findings, which was published by Citi Fm on Monday said: “These findings suggest that a large chunk of the electorate is still waiting to be convinced, during the year remaining before Ghana’s 2020 presidential election, to vote for a specific candidate – or even to vote at all”.