425 stranded Nigerians arrive in Abuja from Saudi Arabia

The Nigerian authorities on Wednesday received another batch of stranded Nigerians from Saudi Arabia.The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) said on its twitter handle on Wednesday that the returnees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja via Saudi Air Flight B773 at about 1pm.

According to NIDCOM, this batch of returnees will join other returnees that arrived earlier and are currently undergoing quarantine at the Abuja Hajj camp for 14 days in line with the reversed COVID-19 protocols by the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19.

The Commission added that this batch of Nigerians is the third that have returned to the country within the last week.

Last Thursday, a total of 384 Nigerians returned from the Middle East Kingdom, and on Friday, another batch numbering more than 400 returned to the country from Saudi Arabia.