46 Ghanaian police officers on UN assignment repatriated from South Sudan

About 46 police personnel of the Ghana Police Service (GPS) serving under the United Nations (UN) in South Sudan have been repatriated for alleged sexual misconduct, APA learns here on Friday.The Director General of Police Public Affairs, ACP David Eklu, told the Ghanaian Times that they arrived at the Kotoka International Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

Eklu said that although none of the 46-member contingent had been found guilty, they were repatriated on administrative ground by the UN.

He made it clear that the team had not been found guilty, while investigation was ongoing, adding that those found culpable would be dealt with accordingly.

“The UN would also ask the Police Administration to take action deemed fit to the officers, who would be found culpable after investigations,” he stressed.

In the meantime, he said that the officers would be returned to their various posts to serve until investigation was over.

The UN Mission in South Sudan asked the Ghana Formed Police Unit (FPU) in that country to return home after some of them were alleged to have engaged in sexual activity with women living at the UN Protection of Civilians site in Wau, which was a clear breach of the UN Missions code of conduct, that prohibits sexual relationships with vulnerable individuals, including all beneficiaries of assistance.