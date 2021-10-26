47 Rwandans deported from Uganda

The authorities in Kigali have received an extra 47 Rwandans expelled from Uganda authorities in the last three days, APA learnt on Tuesday.Details indicate that Uganda Immigration authorities on Saturday afternoon deported 29 Rwandan men, nine women and nine children accused of illegal entry and stay.

“They are going to be tested for Covid-19 and will be interviewed for more details,” Rwanda authorities were quoted by local newspaper as saying about the deportees.

The deportation comes after Rwandan President Paul Kagame and his Ugandan counterpart, Yoweri Museveni, signed in August 2019 a pact in Angola aimed at ending months of tensions that saw the two neighbours accuse each other of espionage, political killings and trade wars.

During the signing, the two leaders also agreed to “protect and respect the rights and freedoms” of people “residing or transiting” through their respective countries and to resume cross-border activities including the movement of persons and goods.

The standoff has escalated several times since, including in March when Rwanda publicly accused Uganda of abducting its citizens and supporting rebels bent on overthrowing the government.

The cross-border row is the latest dispute in the longstanding feud between the two neighbours.

For ordinary citizens, the deteriorating relations that have largely remained at the top, now seem to have moved to the grassroots, interrupting their lives.