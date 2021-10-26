International › APA

Happening now

47 Rwandans deported from Uganda

Published on 26.10.2021 at 12h21 by APA News

The authorities in Kigali have received an extra 47 Rwandans expelled from Uganda authorities in the last three days, APA learnt on Tuesday.Details indicate that Uganda Immigration authorities on Saturday afternoon deported 29 Rwandan men, nine women and nine children accused of illegal entry and stay.

“They are going to be tested for Covid-19 and will be interviewed for more details,” Rwanda authorities were quoted by local newspaper as saying about the deportees.

The deportation comes after Rwandan President Paul Kagame and his Ugandan counterpart, Yoweri Museveni, signed in August 2019 a pact in Angola aimed at ending months of tensions that saw the two neighbours accuse each other of espionage, political killings and trade wars.

During the signing, the two leaders also agreed to “protect and respect the rights and freedoms” of people “residing or transiting” through their respective countries and to resume cross-border activities including the movement of persons and goods.

The standoff has escalated several times since, including in March when Rwanda publicly accused Uganda of abducting its citizens and supporting rebels bent on overthrowing the government.

The cross-border row is the latest dispute in the longstanding feud between the two neighbours.

For ordinary citizens, the deteriorating relations that have largely remained at the top, now seem to have moved to the grassroots, interrupting their lives.

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top