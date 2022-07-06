$50 No-Deposit Welcome Bonus from HFM

HFM on June 2022 bags award-winning global broker of choice, which is marking a dynamic start to its new identity by offering clients that reside in Rwanda and Cameroon a $50 No-Deposit Welcome Bonus.

An HFM spokesperson said: “We are thrilled to be able to reward our loyal traders who followed us through the transition, as well as welcome new traders, with an exclusive $50 No-Deposit Welcome Bonus that will help jump start their trading journey.”

Why choose the $50 No-Deposit Welcome Bonus?

Increase your balance by $50

No deposit required

Automatically applied to your account

To find out more and claim this bonus today, visit the HFM website and carefully read the bonus’ terms and conditions. Please note that the $50 No-Deposit Welcome Bonus is available only to clients that reside in Rwanda and Cameroon.

About HFM

HFM, formerly known as HotForex and a brand name of HF Markets Group, is an internationally acclaimed multi-asset broker of choice to over 3.5 million live accounts worldwide that has earned over 60 coveted industry awards in its twelve-year history.

The company offers a wide variety of account types, innovative products, cutting-edge platforms, tools and educational resources besides outstanding customer service and unparalleled trading conditions to facilitate individuals and institutional customers to seize opportunities in the financial markets.

Risk warnings:

Trading Leveraged Products such as Forex and Derivatives may not be suitable for all investors as they carry a high degree of risk to your capital.