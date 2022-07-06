$50 No-Deposit Welcome Bonus from HFM

› Business

Published on 06.07.2022 at 15h37 by Nana Kamsukom

HFM on June 2022 bags award-winning global broker of choice, which is marking a dynamic start to its new identity by offering clients that reside in Rwanda and Cameroon a $50 No-Deposit Welcome Bonus.

An HFM spokesperson said: “We are thrilled to be able to reward our loyal traders who followed us through the transition, as well as welcome new traders, with an exclusive $50 No-Deposit Welcome Bonus that will help jump start their trading journey.”

Why choose the $50 No-Deposit Welcome Bonus?

  •  Increase your balance by $50
  •  No deposit required
  •  Automatically applied to your account

To find out more and claim this bonus today, visit the HFM website and carefully read the bonus’ terms and conditions. Please note that the $50 No-Deposit Welcome Bonus is available only to clients that reside in Rwanda and Cameroon.

About HFM 

HFM, formerly known as HotForex and a brand name of HF Markets Group, is an internationally acclaimed multi-asset broker of choice to over 3.5 million live accounts worldwide that has earned over 60 coveted industry awards in its twelve-year history.

The company offers a wide variety of account types, innovative products, cutting-edge platforms, tools and educational resources besides outstanding customer service and unparalleled trading conditions to facilitate individuals and institutional customers to seize opportunities in the financial markets.

Risk warnings:

Trading Leveraged Products such as Forex and Derivatives may not be suitable for all investors as they carry a high degree of risk to your capital.

 

