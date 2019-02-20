5002 observers cleared for Senegal’s presidential poll

A total of 5002 foreign and national poll observers in 41 missions are accredited for the 24 February 2019 presidential election in Senegal, Bernard Casimir Demba Cisse, Director of Training and Communication of the Directorate General of Elections (DGE) announced Wednesday in Dakar.“Among these poll experts, 899 come from abroad and 4103 from the country,” Cisse told a meeting between the DGE and poll observer missions.

This meeting provided an opportunity for the DGE to brief election observers about the electoral process, the administrative division, but also to hand them “an observer’s guide with the directory of administrative authorities, diplomatic representations in Senegal and useful contacts” Mr. Cisse said, recalling the remits and duties of election observers.

According to him, the poll observer missions are entitled, among other things, to the documents of accreditation and identification badges so as to be able to access electoral legislation and other documents to access polling stations.

On the other hand, the government can sign a memorandum of understanding with certain observer missions, he said, adding that on this point, the observer must “respect the sovereignty of the country and the national legislation, be neutral and impartial (…) so as to avoid any interference or commit an act likely to harm or prejudice the electoral process”.