5,142 Senegalese artefacts held in Paris museum

At least 5,142 Senegalese cultural artefacts are being held at the Musée du Quai Branly in Paris, an art historian and an economist have revealed.Senegalese economist, Felewin Sarr and art historian, Benedicte Savoy are leading a project for the recovery of African artifacts that were stolen and being displayed in French museums.

According to the pair, 3,000 of the cultural heritages belonging to Senegal are statuary while the rest are essentially iconographic images.

“For Senegal, I did not feel that there were so many objects, even less than the statuary and the works of art were so important” Sarr said.

According to the Mr. Sarr, the recovery of such cultural items will help rebuild memory, “to reconnect with our history, re-envision a momentum towards the future and heal a number of relational issues between Africa and France.”

In addition to Senegal, Benin is one of several other African countries strongly involved in this campaign for the return of the continent’s artifacts ostensibly looted by Europeans.