652 people arrested for drunken-driving in Rwanda

At least 652 people were arrested in Rwanda over drunk-driving over the last two months, the highest figure in the last five years, according to statistics from the Rwandan police on Thursday.The deputy commissioner for Traffic and Road Safety department, Teddy Ruyenzi said they had beefed up their traffic operations to ensure the safety of everyone on the roads.

“The alcoholic content for all the arrested drivers was way above the recommended 0.8 maximum, and their state-defined higher chances of crashing,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ruyenzi.

The move comes after the Rwandan police recently launched a national campaign dubbed “Gerayo Amahoro” (Arrive safely) which is designed to use different approaches to reach all categories of road users through road safety education, enforcement of road traffic rules and regulations to ensure safer roads for all.

About 588 drivers have been booked for various traffic offenses so far this year in Rwanda especially for disconnecting the speed governor device, reports said.

Drunk driving in Rwanda is a traffic offence that attracts a fine of Rwf150, 000 (about $170) and a detention under investigation, while tampering with speed governor device attracts a fine of Rwf200,000 (about $ 230 USD).

If any of the offences lead to another offence, the traffic offender faces additional fines as the law specifies.

Drunk driving and tampering with speed governor also leads to confiscation of driver’s license and impounding the vehicle, it said.