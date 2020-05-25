69 stranded Nigerians evacuated from Lebanon

Sixty-nine stranded Nigerians have been evacuated from Lebanon, according to Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama.The Minister said in his official Twitter handle that the stranded Nigerians were evacuated on Sunday with the support of the Lebanese government and the Lebanese community in Nigeria.

The evacuated persons comprise 50 female victims of trafficking and 19 others, who were stranded in Lebanon.

“With the financial and logistic support of the Lebanese Government and Lebanese community in Nigeria, 50 trafficked Nigerian girls and 19 stranded Nigerians were successfully evacuated from Lebanon and arrived in Nigeria today (Sunday).

“Profound gratitude to Ambassador Houssam Diad, Lebanese Ambassador in Nigeria and Ambassador Goni Zannabura, Nigerian Ambassador in Lebanon,” Onyeama tweeted.

Local media reports quoted Onyeama as saying that the Nigerian government had evacuated 300 Nigerians from the UK some weeks back as part of efforts to evacuate Nigerians, who are stranded abroad due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reports added that a total of 160 Nigerians were also evacuated from the United States, 256 others from Dubai, and 292 from Saudi Arabia.