7.3m Ghanaians have no financial accounts – Report

A new report released by the World Bank shows that 7.310 million Ghanaians do not have any form of financial account, APA learns here.This means that more than 7 million Ghanaians do not have either a mobile money account or bank account to electronically receive and transfer money.

The report titled, ‘Gains in Financial Inclusion, Gains for a Sustainable World’, said this number of people might not be significantly contributing to the economy since financial inclusion is an important factor in economic development of a nation.

The Citi FM reports that such people are mostly excluded from the benefits of financial inclusion such as receiving and transferring money easily, getting an insurance, starting and expanding businesses, investing in education or health, managing risk and weather financial shocks.

It explained that financial inclusion translates into many other potential development benefits, especially from the use of digital financial services, including mobile money services, payment cards and other financial technology applications.