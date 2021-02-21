7 Air force personnel killed in military plane crash in Abuja

Seven Air force personnel were on Sunday killed when a military aircraft crashed some minutes off the runway at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja.A statement by the spokesman of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola, that the Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft crashed while returning to Abuja Airport after reporting engine failure en route Minna in Niger State.

Air Vice Vice Marshal Daramola said that all seven NAF personnel on board the aircraft died in the crash.

He disclosed that Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao has called for an immediate investigation into the crash and urged Nigerians to be calm and await the outcome of the investigation.

According to Daramola, the Air Chief of Staff has on behalf of all Nigerian Air Force personnel, commiserated with the families of the deceased.

Meanwhile, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the victims of the military plane that crashed near the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, assuring that “the safety of the Nigerian airspace remains a key priority of the government”.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the Nigerian President on Media & Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said that President Buhari extended his heartfelt condolences to family members, friends and colleagues of those who died as a result of the tragedy.

The statement noted that President Buhari joins the Nigerian Air Force, the military and other Nigerians in mourning the unfortunate loss of the dedicated and courageous personnel, who died in the line of duty.

He explained that investigations into the cause of the crash were ongoing and prays that God will comfort the bereaved families and the nation and grant the souls of the departed peaceful rest.