80 percent of driving licenses in Guinea forged – Minister

Guinea’s Transport minister, Aboubacar Sylla, has strongly condemned the proliferation of driving licenses in the country, acknowledging that “80 percent” of them are forged.“We have made statistics at the Ministry of Transport and they are staggering. 80 percent of Guinean licenses are fake because there is no safety element on them… and there are also a lot of false car registration documents” Sylla told a press conference in Conakry on Monday.

“We are in a country where anyone can register any vehicle without having to comply with all the administrative procedures required in this area,” said Sylla, whose meeting with journalists focused on the results of President Alpha Condé’s eight years in power.

To remedy this situation, the Ministry of Transport will sign a Build Operate Transfer (BOT) contract with a German company, the minister promised, assuring citizens that there will soon be biometric driving licenses and car registration in Guinea.