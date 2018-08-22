800-metre walk by Buhari demonstrates fitness for second term bid – Presidency

The Presidency in Nigeria says that the 800-metre walk undertaken by President Muhammadu Buhari from the Eid-praying ground in Daura to his private residence on Tuesday has demonstrated his fitness to run for a second term in 2019.Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, noted that after the Eid-prayers, President Buhari shunned protocol and opted to walk about 800 metres, acknowledging cheers from Nigerians, who lined up on his home route to catch a glimpse of him.

Reacting to the statement credited to one of the presidential aspirants that President Buhari “is too old” to continue to rule the country beyond 2019, Shehu said that the trekking by the president was a positive response to aspirant’s diatribe.

“I think there are two things here; one is to say that the President is responsive to the enormous support and commitment of his own people that had come out in their numbers to see him and he just decided that he couldn’t go on riding in a black vehicle and he came out and walked to the distance.

“The second thing, he is curious that these days, one or two people who are aspiring to be president are campaigning on their youthfulness and good health.

“I think the president has done one thing today (Tuesday) – that the issue is not how old one is, but how fit he is; how healthy he is. Now that the president has proven his fitness and well-being to continue in office is a settled matter

“I think that if people want to campaign against him they should do so on issues that are of significance to Nigerians. The President is fit, he is healthy; he is good to go for second term,” he said.

However, some Nigerians have disagreed with the views expressed by the presidency on the fitness of Buhari for 2019.

Some of the listeners on Newspaper review of Radio Nigeria on Wednesday, noted that the demands of the office of the president go beyond the issue of trekking.

According to them, the nation needs a young and healthy aspirant with sound and articulate mind to restructure the country and return it on the path of growth.

It will be recalled that the result of a recent survey by NOIPolls, a leading Nigerian survey and polling firm, on the age preference of Nigerians for presidential aspirants, showed that 64 percent of Nigerians preferred a middle-age presidential candidates in the 2019 general elections.

The results revealed that almost half of those interviewed (48 percent) expressed their preference for middle-aged presidential candidates and 64 percent of Nigerians said that they would prefer to vote for a presidential candidate between the ages of 40 and 50 years in the 2019 presidential election.