86th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers closes in Accra

Published on 18.06.2021 at 13h21 by APA News

The 86th Ordinary Session of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) came to an end on Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Accra, Ghana.A statement by the ECOWAS Commission on Friday said that during the two-day meeting, the Council considered the memorandum on the post Covid-19 Industry recovery Plan, the 2021 mid-term report of the President of the ECOWAS Commission and the ongoing Institutional Reforms at ECOWAS, among others.

It added that the report of the meeting will be submitted to the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government during their Fifty-ninth Ordinary Session on Saturday, June 19, 2021 in Accra Ghana.

