87 stranded Nigerians arrive in Abuja from Sudan

Published on 08.08.2020 at 22h21 by APA News

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has said that 87 stranded Nigerians arrived the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja from Sudan on Saturday.The Commission said that the evacuees were conveyed to Abuja by Air Sudan.

Local media reports said that “87 Stranded Nigerians arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at about 0915HRS via Air Sudan today, Saturday 8th, 2020.”

Although the evacuees had tested negative to COVID-19, NIDCOM said that they would undergo mandatory self-isolation in line with the Presidential Task Force (PTF) and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines.

According to NIDCOM, the returnees arrived the country a day after 331 Nigerians were repatriated from the United Arab Emirates.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted travels across the world, thousands of Nigerians have been evacuated back home.

