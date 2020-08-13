94 Nigerian girls stranded in Lebanon arrive Lagos

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has said that 94 stranded Nigerian ladies in Lebanon have arrived in Lagos, following the intervention of the Nigerian Government.The NIDCOM said on its official Twitter handle that the video of the girls, numbering 150, crying for help, had recently gone viral on social media, prompting the Nigerian government to move in.

The Commission said that the ladies, who arrived at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos on Wednesday, would undergo a 14-day self-isolation in line with the guidelines of the Nigerian Government on COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) had on August 1, announced that about 5,000 Nigerians are stranded in Lebanon.