A dozen killed in Ivorian army post attack

The attack on the joint army-gendarmerie post of Kafolo in the north-east of Cote d’Ivoire has left a dozen killed, six wounded and one assailant neutralized, the Army Chief, General Lassina Doumbia announced in a press release.“This Thursday, June 11, 2020, around 3 am, the joint army-gendarmerie post in Kafolo, in the Sikolo sub-prefecture in northeastern Cote d’Ivoire, was attacked by unidentified gunmen. The provisional toll of this attack is as follows: a dozen dead, six wounded and one assailant neutralized,” the statement said.

“Investigations are underway to determine the nature, circumstances and the final toll of this attack,” said the Chief of the Defense Staff, adding that “urgent measures have been taken in the area, including the implementation of alert of all troops, as well as the combing of the area in order to find the raiders.”

The President of the Republic and the Government “bow to the memory of the fallen soldiers” and “offer their sincere condolences to the families of the victims, and express their best wishes for the speedy recovery of those who are wounded.”

A few days ago, a terrorist plot was foiled in the far north of Cote d’Ivoire thanks to cooperation between the armies of Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso.