Abandoned corpses flood Buea hospital mortuary

The staff and management of the Buea Regional Hospital in the South West Region of Cameroon are awash by the number of abandoned corpses in the hospital mortuary.

In a rare media outing on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, the Director of the Hospital, Professor Dr George Enow Orock, appealed to the population to come and retrieve the abandoned corpses of the relatives and loved ones.

The Hospital Director said the corpses have to be removed to create space for other corpses in a mortuary that is already too small for the growing population of the South West Region.

“We are appealing to the population to come and retrieve their corpses to create space for others; our mortuary is really becoming small for our population,” the Surgeon appealed.

Going by the Varsity don, there are corpses that have been in the hospital for over one year without anybody coming for them. Such corpses, he went on, are mostly victims of road and other related accidents.

The Director said the hospital is incurring a lot of loses in keeping such corpses over such a long period of time without anybody coming for them.

He equally raised worries about handing over the corpses to the municipal authorities for burial. He said when a hospital decides to take such an action, some ill intention people will one day surfaced in the hospital premises, demanding the corpse of relatives they had abandoned.

However, the Hospital Director’s outing has triggered debate across the Region. Many denizens in Buea are now accusing the Government for the corpses that have flooded the hospital mortuary.

Speaking to Journalducameroun.com, Mr. Nicodemus Atoh said: “many people have lost their lives since the beginning of the Anglophone Crisis. Many of them have been killed by security forces and their corpses taken to the mortuary without the knowledge of their relatives. I know of many families who have been looking for their loved ones since this Crisis started. So it is now incumbent on the hospital authorities to assume their responsibility,” Atoh said.