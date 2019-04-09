Abdelkader Bensalah named Algeria’s interim president

The Algerian parliament which met on Tuesday has appointed Abdelkader Bensalah as the country’s interim president, APA can report from local media sources.Bensaleh will lead Algeria for a 90-day period in accordance with the Algerian constitution.

Until Tuesday’s appointment at the helm, Bensaleh led the Council of the Nation, Algeria’s Upper House of parliament.

He will be responsible for leading the transition period including the organization of a presidential election.

His appointment comes a week after the resignation of former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika who, despite protracted ill health in the wake of a stroke, was poised to run for a fifth term in office.

Bouteflika’s interim successor, Abdelkader Bensalah has been President of the Council of the Nation since 2002.

The 77-year-old is a member of the National Democratic Rally (RND) the party of former Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia, the main ally of the National Liberation Front (FLN) to which President Abdelaziz Bouteflika belongs.

However, many Algerians are opposed to his appointment as interim president because their wish is for a clean sweep of the regime that has been in place for decades.