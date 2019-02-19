Abducted prefect, editor freed in Mali

Two people taken hostage in Mali including the Prefect of Tenenkou (Mopti), Makan Doumbia have been freed, the secretary general of the Union of Civil Administrators, Ousmane Christian Diarra confirmed to APA on Tuesday.Doumbia had been held hostage since 8 May, 2018 by the Katiba of Macina.

He was released together with Issiaka Tamboura, the editor-in-chief of “The Soft” newspaper who was abducted on 27 December in the same area of central Mali.

“The prefect of Tenenkou Makan Doumbia has been released and is under the care of the special services. Thank God, he is recovering well given the serious conditions in which he was during all this detention,” Diarra.

He said the pair were in the hands of the same abductors, but remained elusive about whether a ransom was paid in return for their release.

“I cannot say whether money has been paid to the kidnappers. But what is clear, is that the state didn’t rule out anything to secure their release,” Diarra said.