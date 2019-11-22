Abidjan: 20-year manhunt ends as European couple nabbed

A European couple declared wanted by police in Europe finally over 20 years, have finally been arrested in the Ivorian economic capital Abidjan, APA can report on Friday.”Wanted for more than 20 years by the European police services and Interpol, Lacote Jean-Claude and his friend Van Acker Hilde were arrested in Abidjan by the research section of the National Gendarmerie on November 20 and 21, 2019 respectively,” a statement by the gendarmerie confirmed.

The couple according to the Ivorian gendarmes, had changed their identities to go unnoticed for decades.

Lacote Jean-Claude was called Lacote Stephane Daniel, while Van Acker Hilde became known as Vacker Marlene Lacote.

On December 15, 2011, the alleged fugitives were sentenced to life imprisonment by the West Flanders Assize Court for the murder of a British citizen, Marcus John Mitchell, on May 23, 1996 in Le Coq on the Belgian coast, the Ivorian gendarmerie said.

The couple were also sentenced in Germany and in Lille, France in 2012.

On that occasion, Lacote, was sentenced to five years in prison in abstentia, for conspiracy to defraud, death threat and criminal conspiracy, the statement said.

On the other hand, Hilde Van Acker was present in court, where she was sentenced to two years for complicity in fraud and criminal conspiracy.

Lacote Jean-Claude and her girlfriend Van Acker Hilde were arrested following an open investigation into the joint execution of a mutual legal assistance from Belgium.

The investigation was also conducted with the security services of France, which reactivated the case in connection with a warrant by Interpol over a murder believed to have been committed on Belgian soil.