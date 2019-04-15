Abidjan: 28th congress of African athletics body kicks off

The 28th Congress of the African Athletics Confederation (CAA) kicked off on Monday in a large Abidjan hotel in the presence of Ivorian Sports minister Paulin Danho and World Athletics Association boss Sebastian Coe.The meeting in Abidjan, according to CAA President Hamad Kalkaba Malboum, should allow the African body to inject new impetus to the organisation and to prepare it for the “multiple challenges facing the discipline” including governance, decentralization and sports events on the continent, especially the African Games in Morocco, the African Senior Championship in Oran, Algeria.

Minister Paulin Danho said his country is honored to host, for the first time, two youth competitions.

“This is a mark of trust that augurs well for exchanges that put African youth at the heart of our concerns,” Danho said.

“Athletics is one of the disciplines that have brought us great satisfaction. Today, names like Gaoussou Koné, Gabriel Tiacoh are cases in point … and near us, there is Marie José Ta Lou, Murielle Ahoure” he said.

Delegates from 50 countriings are take part in the congress, which will be marked in the early evening by the election of a new CAA president.

In addition to the 28th Congress of African Athletics Confederation, Abidjan will host, as from Tuesday, the third African U-18 and the 14th African U-20 athletics championships.