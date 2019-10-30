Abidjan: Economic and Social Council membership renewed

The Ivorian government on Wednesday announced renewing the membership of the Economic, Social, Environmental and Cultural Council whose term has expired, confirming Charles Koffi Diby, the incumbent chairman into his old position.“The Council has been informed of the adoption of a decree confirming Mr. Charles Koffi Diby as President of the Economic, Social, Environmental and Cultural Council and also the renewal of the members of this institution whose term of office expired at the end of October 2019,” Ivorian government spokesman Sidi Tiémoko Touré said shortly after a cabinet meeting presided over by President Alassane Ouattara.

Diby a former Minister of Economy and Finance has been in charge of the Economic, Social, Environmental and Cultural Council since June 2016.