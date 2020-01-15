Abidjan-Paris flight: The tragic odyssey of young stowaway Ani Guibahi

APA has been following the trail of the Ivorian teenage stowaway found dead on January 8 in Paris in the landing gear of a plane from Abidjan.Fourteen year-old Laurent-Barthélémy Ani Guibahi, whose lifeless body was found on January 8 on the tarmac of the Roissy-Charles-De-Gaule airport, near Paris, in the landing gear of Air France flight AF703 from Abidjan airport, dreamed of “travelling and becoming a great footballer,” according to a classmate.

“Guibahi also talked to me about his ambition when we were on our way home, he told me that in his life he wanted to travel and become a great footballer and come and prove to his parents that he was someone who could succeed,” confided his contemporary and friend Samira Koné, interviewed in front of her class.

Samira, with whom Guibahi “often walked home together,” said he often talked to her about his family.

He often harped on the fact that his parents were separated and that his mother was in Lokoua (a district of Yopougon, in the west of Abidjan) and his father was at Terminus 27.”

A student of the Simone Ehivet Gbagbo high school in Yopougon, named after the wife of former President Laurent Gbagbo, explained that Guibahi’s ambition “could be gleaned from his eyes like someone who really wanted to fulfil his wish and what he says.”

She added: “He wanted to become a footballer because he played a lot at home, he didn’t tell me he was going to play in Cote d’Ivoire, but he was going to play elsewhere and come back when he is rich to prove to his parents that he is a hard-working person”.

Sitting in an armchair, with two other sons at his side, in front of his concession in a communal courtyard in the Kpinbly district of Yopougon, the progenitor of the teenage victim, Marius Ani Oulakolé, a man born in 1969, seemed to be profoundly pained by the tragedy of the young boy.

“It’s a deep sadness, for me, it’s despair. In no way did I think for a moment that my child, who doesn’t even know Adjamé (a neighbouring town in Yopougon, north of Abidjan), could be there,” in Port-Bouët, the town where Abidjan airport is located, about 30 km away, he said.

Marius Ani Oulakolé finds this “heartbreaking situation” difficult to bear.

Visibly distraught in the middle of his family, he likened the situation to “a mystery” that he was going through, while declaring “I don’t understand what happened.”

On January 6, 2020, after the Christmas holidays, Marius Ani Oulakolé noticed that his son, one of his four children had gone missing.

After being informed the airport gendarmerie that the lifeless body discovered in the well of the landing gear of the aircraft making flight AF703 from Abidjan to Paris Charles De Gaulle on January 7, 2020, was that of his son, he fell into shock and despair.

“It’s in the photos that I was presented with his lifeless body, I haven’t seen it yet. My wish, if the authorities can help me to go and see my son’s body, or even bring him back, it would be a very, very great relief,” he told APA in an interview.

“I want to see my son’s body, whether here or in France. I want the authorities to help me (…) so it’s a matter between two states, only they can find the appropriate means, and to conduct investigations so that the circumstances in which the child ended up in France are known,” he insisted.

The family cocoon

Smart and brilliant in mathematics and physics, Laurent-Barthélémy Ani Guibahi followed in the footsteps of his father, who was gifted in both disciplines.

Unfortunately, his father dropped out of high school in his senior year.

Today, he makes a good living by tutoring in physical sciences and mathematics.

Goré L. Agnès Adjoua, his adoptive mother, Mr. Oulakolé’s companion, said she is “so overwhelmed” by this event.

She took in the child at the age of two and a half and according to her, he was a « calm » child.

“When I tell him not to play football in the communal courtyard and the ball could fall in the women’s sauce” Laurent-Barthélémy obeyed, she said.

“I don’t know what made him do that,” she said, referring to a “bad friend who accompanied him” without further details.

Marc Ani (28 years old), the elder brother of the teenager, works in the field of electricity and holds a technician certificate (BTS) in maintenance of production systems.

For him, “it was painful” to learn the news about the poor boy which went viral on the web.

“It’s our little brother that everyone was talking about, it wasn’t easy to bear,” he said.

For him, Laurent-Barthélémy was not a “stowaway” because to be one, you have to be in non-Cartesian conditions, but “here at home, every morning, he received CFA600 to go to school.”

“He always had a smile on his face, happy and comfortable here with his parents and friends, I didn’t understand how you could call him a stowaway child and then go and find him in the well of the landing gear of an airplane, what was he missing, he wasn’t missing anything,” he said.

“He had food at home in abundance, it really hurts me to know that today my little brother has this stowaway title, he’s a really smart kid who had his whole future ahead of him. I don’t know who turned this child’s head away?” Marc added.

The headmaster of the high school, Adama Traoré, said that Laurent-Barthélémy Ani Guibahi came to the school after a transfer from the Gagnoa High School in western Cote d’Ivoire.

“He did not show any signs of conduct that could fortell this type of event,” he said.

“He was a normal student, he was in eighth grade and this class is a rather difficult level for us because it’s pre-adolescence, children have the will to assert themselves,” he noted.

He said, it’s the first time this kind of event has happened in connection to the school where everyone “is in a state of shock because we couldn’t think that this student could do this. Since Monday, the school has started awareness on irregular migration”.

“The aim is to “show children that success can be plotted anywhere, they can succeed in Cote d’Ivoire…Why risk your life for an elsewhere that may be imaginary. Today, many of our young people have the impression that happiness can be found elsewhere, but what they forget is that all happiness is obtained through effort,” he said.

“This tragedy has been a trigger for us, we are more interested in subjects that were educational, but with this event we have undertaken a vast awareness campaign with NGOs specialized in the analysis and treatment of these migration situations,” he pointed out.

Awareness-raising actions for former migrants are planned.

The latter should talk to children about their experiences.

In addition, lectures and film screenings on irregular migration will be on the menu to make children understand that “happiness can also be found here.”

Today, on social media, children are living experiences that parents are miles away from suspecting.

This campaign should give them a glimpse into the realities of migration in all its forms.

Airport security

Following this incident, the Ivorian government decided to create a buffer zone between Abidjan airport and the neighbouring dwellings in order to strengthen the security arrangements for the airport area, with the clearing of rights-of-way from the area adjacent to the airport zone.

The TSA certification of Abidjan airport obtained in March 2015 obliges the Ivorian state to maintain a level of security on its airport space.

This incident comes at a time when Abidjan’s Félix Houphouët-Boigny airport is undergoing a security audit.