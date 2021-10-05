International › APA

Happening now

Abiy Ahmed renamed Ethiopia’s PM

Published on 05.10.2021 at 12h21 by APA News

Abiy Ahmed has been renamed as Prime Minister of Ethiopia and sworn in for a new five-year term.“I, Abiy Ahmed Ali, today in the House of People’s Representatives, accept the appointment as prime minister, as I pledge to undertake responsibly and with faith to the constitution the responsibility placed upon me by the people,” he said Monday while taking oath at the national parliament.

Abiy’s Prosperity Party was declared the winner of parliamentary elections in June this year winning 410 of the 436 parliamentary seats that were contested.

The inaugural ceremony of Abiy Ahmed’s government took place at Meskel Square in the presence of the Heads of States from South Sudan, Senegal, Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, Djibouti , Somalia and the prime minister of DR Congo among others.

Abiy Ahmed has been able to undertake some recreational development projects in the capital Addis Ababa, and is working on three other projects outside the capital Addis Ababa with the aim to boost the country’s potential as a tourist destination. 

Addressing the gathering at Meskel Square, Abiy Ahmed said his government will work hard to decisively deal with the rebel Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF) and restore peace and reduce high cost of living in the next five years.

