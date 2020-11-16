International › APA

About 1,000 former Rwandan combatants from DR Congo set to rejoin community

Published on 17.11.2020 at 00h21 by APA News

More than 1,000 Rwandan combatants repatriated from DR Congo and mostly members of the Forces démocratiques pour la libération du Rwanda (FDLR) , a Hutu armed group founded by fugitive perpetrators of Rwanda’s 1994 genocide, are set to be discharged Tuesday, a senior official from the Rwanda Demobilisation and Reintegration Commission (RDRC) confirmed Monday in Kigali.Upon  repatriation last year, the group of combatants were settled in two  separate rehabilitation camps of Mutobo (North) and Nyarushishi in South  Western Rwanda where they have been going through a verification and  registration exercise before receiving basic skills training in  agriculture, health, including HIV/AIDS awareness, as well as reading  and writing

They were issued with a basic-needs kit, according to  Grace Mugabe, the communications expert at the Demobilization Commission.

Their  forced repatriation last year came after the DR Congo army stepped up  an offensive against terror groups in an ongoing effort to rout out all  foreign armed militias based in the neighbouring country.

Private  security firms in Rwanda, which always contact the commission when they  have vacancies, have hired illiterate demobilised soldiers.

But  for members of the ex-FAR Interahamwe, reintegration is much more  difficult because of their involvement in the genocide. Despite this,  Rwigyema said, there had been marked progress in reintegrating those who  had returned, by virtue of the involvement of local administrators.

