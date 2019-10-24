About 500 CAR refugees voluntarily leave Cameroon

Cameroon’s Minister in charge of the Territorial Administration (Interior), Paul Atanga Nji presided Wednesday at the Gado Badzere Camp (600 km from Yaoundé) the ceremony dedicated to the voluntary departure of 500 Central African nationals for their homeland, official sources told APA Thursday.On board three buses, the first batch of 222 refugees crossed the border under heavy military escort, accompanied by officials from their country and officials of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

A total of 4,000 refugees are involved in this operation, which is part of an agreement signed at the end of last June between the three parties. According to recent UNHCR statistics, Cameroon is home to more than 275,000 Central African refugees, the vast majority of them living in the East, in Adamawa and the North.